Aerojet Rocketdyne Intros Lithium-based Thermal Energy Tech for Naval Torpedo Propulsion

Aerojet Rocketdyne has developed and demonstrated a new underwater propulsion system that uses heat from lithium-based chemical reactions to power a steam turbine and to generate thrust for torpedoes.

The company said Tuesday it designed the new Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion lithium boiler using a previously released torpedo data package for the U.S. Navy Compact Rapid Attack Weapon program.

Aside from CRAW and similar torpedoes, SCEPS is also capable of powering larger Navy underwater missiles such as the MK 54 MOD 2 weapon system.

The El Segundo, California-based company is currently under contract to provide prototype SCEPS afterbody and tailcone assemblies for the Navy’s MK 54 MOD 2 Advanced Lightweight Torpedo.

“The Aerojet Rocketdyne team is proud to enhance and advance our investment in SCEPS propulsion to power the nation’s cutting-edge undersea capability that will ultimately protect what we value most – our homeland, our U.S. military service members and our allies,” said Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne.