AeroVironment to Deliver Puma Long-Endurance Small UAS to Foreign Military Sales Customer

AeroVironment has received a $10.53 million contract to provide a Foreign Military Sales customer with its long-endurance small unmanned aerial system that can fly for up to 6.5 hours and reach distances of 37.2 miles.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver its Puma LE drone, add-on air vehicle kits, initial spares packages and training and support services to an unnamed U.S. ally through 2028.

Puma is launchable by hand or through a bungee and features a gimbaled electro-optical/infrared sensor, a dedicated power supply, an ethernet device, as well as a secondary payload bay.

“With the adoption of Puma LE and other AeroVironment small UAS, customers are equipping their frontline forces with the ability to see and operate beyond the horizon, gathering on-demand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance that can ultimately save lives,” said Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager for small UAS at AeroVironment.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment offers small drones that are currently in use by the Department of Defense and over 50 allied governments.