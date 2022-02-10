in Contract Awards, News, Technology

AeroVironment to Deliver Puma Long-Endurance Small UAS to Foreign Military Sales Customer

AeroVironment to Deliver Puma Long-Endurance Small UAS to Foreign Military Sales Customer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AeroVironment has received a $10.53 million contract to provide a Foreign Military Sales customer with its long-endurance small unmanned aerial system that can fly for up to 6.5 hours and reach distances of 37.2 miles.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver its Puma LE drone, add-on air vehicle kits, initial spares packages and training and support services to an unnamed U.S. ally through 2028.

Puma is launchable by hand or through a bungee and features a gimbaled electro-optical/infrared sensor, a dedicated power supply, an ethernet device, as well as a secondary payload bay.

“With the adoption of Puma LE and other AeroVironment small UAS, customers are equipping their frontline forces with the ability to see and operate beyond the horizon, gathering on-demand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance that can ultimately save lives,” said Trace Stevenson, vice president and product line general manager for small UAS at AeroVironment.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment offers small drones that are currently in use by the Department of Defense and over 50 allied governments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AeroVironmentDefense Departmentforeign military salesGovconpuma letrace stevensonUAS

Navy Picks 5 Small Businesses for $99M Submarine Base Kings Bay Construction Efforts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Picks 5 Small Businesses for $99M Submarine Base Kings Bay Construction Efforts
Raytheon Wraps Up Thermal Vacuum Testing for Next-Gen OPIR Satellite Sensor Payload - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Wraps Up Thermal Vacuum Testing for Next-Gen OPIR Satellite Sensor Payload