Air Force Research Lab, Arqit to Study Defense Application of Quantum Encryption Tech

Arqit will aim to present defense use cases for the company’s quantum encryption technology under a cooperative research and development agreement signed with the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The London-based data protection company said Friday it will update the QuantumCloud platform for a demonstration effort aimed at testing system performance, interoperability and endpoint security application to U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense infrastructure users.

The space electro-optics division under AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate executed the agreement with Arqit.

Capt. Steven Long, an AFRL spokesperson, noted that project offers an opportunity for both parties to explore potential military uses of a ground-to-space quantum communications channel.

“By forming a relationship, we hope to remain at the cutting-edge of quantum technology, and highlight the important relationships we have with our international partners and allies,” Long added.