AFRL Soliciting White Papers on Materials, Processing Tech Research

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate seeks white papers on research efforts focused on structural material and process technology applicable to U.S. Air Force and Space Force needs.

AFRL said Tuesday in a SAM.gov notice it issued a hybrid advanced research announcement for the Experiments, Prototypes, Research and Evaluation Supporting Systems initiative, which is expected to have a $400 million program value.

Projects will aim to verify technologies that can help USAF and USSF modernize research and testing facilities and operations. The program also seeks to demonstrate new structural materials in production systems or prototype technologies and increase the availability of national defense capabilities.

The government will launch separate closed-call solicitations that will present specific requirements. AFRL expects to issue multiple awards under EXPRESS, with individual awards valued between $50,000 and $20 million.

The EXPRESS ARA will remain open through Feb. 15, 2028. Each closed call under the program will have its own proposal deadline.