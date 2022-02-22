Consortium Aims to Help Aerospace Companies Adopt Digital Twin Tech

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics has agreed to cooperate with the Digital Twin Consortium in efforts to drive sector adoption of computer technology used to create virtual representations of a physical system in the pre-production process.

Both parties intend to collaborate on shaping standards, requirements and interoperability approaches to help companies implement the technology, the Digital Twin Consortium said Thursday.

The partnership will conduct seminars, consultations and other information-sharing events where industry participants can share insights with each other.

“Our partnership with Digital Twin Consortium is a natural outcome of letting our members lead the way on innovative new content and programming,” said Dan Dumbacher, executive director of AIAA.

The consortium seeks to accelerate the implementation of digital twin technologies in various applications such as conceptual and structural modeling, artificial intelligence enabling, terminology and taxonomy, security, trustworthiness and developmental case studies.