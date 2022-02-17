Air Force-Backed Accelerator Program Seeks Technologies for Digital Data Strategies Cohort

An accelerator program backed by the Department of the Air Force’s digital transformation office is inviting startups and small businesses to submit applications for the first cohort focused on digital data strategies.

The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator said Wednesday it is seeking vendors with novel technologies and methodologies that could help advance the development of an enterprise data strategy and cloud hybrid data architectures while facilitating data sharing in real time.

Use cases related to digital data strategies include Air Force acquisition data strategy; data governance; data integration; data strategy frameworks; trusted access to common data storage; data strategy training; data visualization and data-based or model-based decision making; data strategy success metrics; and data resources management across the architecture.

The program is part of the Air Force’s Digital Campaign that seeks to integrate digital processes and capabilities into the acquisition and sustainment enterprise.

The accelerator will hold an Ask Me Anything event on Feb. 24 for the Digital Data Strategies cohort, which will begin on May 2 and conclude on July 25 with a Demo Day event.

The Ogden Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program in Ogden, Utah, and is hosted by the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.S. Space Force to deliver mentor-driven curriculum to accelerator teams.