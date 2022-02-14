Aleut Federal Subsidiary Awarded Space Force Task Order for Training Services

Aleut Federal‘s aerospace engineering subsidiary has been awarded a U.S. Space Force task order to provide training services at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado and Vanderberg Space Force Base in California.

The task order awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services vehicle covers courseware creation and instruction, database development, information technology and assurance, as well as student and staff support, Aleut said Friday.

The subsidiary will work with the Space Force’s 319th and 533rd Training Squadrons to support the service branch’s tactical, operational, strategic, joint and coalition space operations.

Geoff Vaughan, general manager of Aleut Aerospace Engineering, said the company will help train Guardians in support of the Space Force mission of addressing the evolving global space environment challenges.

Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aleut Aerospace Engineering is an 8(a) small disadvantaged business certified by the Small Business Administration.