Amentum Subsidiary Books $147M USAF Contract for Maintenance, Sustainment Efforts in European Locations

An Amentum subsidiary has secured a potential nine-year, $147 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to conduct maintenance and sustainment on service branch resources located in eight European countries.

Under the contract, Amentum-owned DynCorp International will be expected to perform services including storage, outload and reconstitution, as well as exercise and contingency logistics for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Global Materiel Services program, the company said Tuesday.

Joe Kelly, senior vice president of the maintenance and sustainment sector in Amentum’s mission readiness strategic business unit, commented that the company is a key player in offering maintenance services to the Department of Defense’s prepositioned assets.

Kelly also shared that the contract will extend Amentum’s maintenance efforts to the European countries.

The contractor will utilize a variety of equipment for its tasks. Among them are deployable air base systems and rapid engineer deployable heavy operational repair squadron engineer sets.

Additionally, emergency medical support systems and rapid airfield damage repair assets will be employed in its mission to assist the Air Force’s prepositioning theater needs.

The contract has an initial guaranteed year and eight option years. While the work will primarily be carried out in European locations, services will also be provided at various sites within and outside the continental U.S.