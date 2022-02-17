in Industry News, News

Appian’s Cloud Platform Granted DISA Provisional Authorization

Appian has secured provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency that allows its low-code cloud platform-as-a-service to handle Impact Level 5 controlled unclassified information and national security systems.

Appian Government Cloud is now available for defense customers looking to manage and host their workloads on a dedicated single-tenant cloud environment running on Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud service, the McLean, Virginia-based software company said Wednesday.

The authorization also enables clients to utilize the Appian Low-Code Platform, which is designed to combine process mining, workflow and automation in a single platform to help speed up mission-critical federal operations.

“The future battlefield is data-driven and now the military can adapt and change mission-critical apps and workflows securely and in real-time without waiting months for compliance paperwork,” said Michael Beckley, chief technology officer of Appian.

