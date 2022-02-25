Arkansas State, Tyler Subsidiary Extend Digital Government Platform Agreement

Arkansas has elected to continue its partnership with a Tyler Technologies subsidiary that provides the state with a digital government and payment platform.

The Plano, Texas-based software company said Thursday its affiliate NIC will build on a 25-year history of providing digital services such as online vehicle and driver portals, criminal background checks and county property tax payments to state and local municipalities in Arkansas.

Work on the project will be facilitated by the Information Network of Arkansas, a committee that regulates digital information access in the state. The yearly renewal agreement comes with three one-year extensions.

“Our goal is to make government more accessible to everyone through technology, and that aligns with the mission of the INA Board. We are excited to continue this partnership, accelerate digital service delivery and ultimately make life better for Arkansans,” said General Manager of NIC Arkansas Christy Williams .

NIC collaborates with over 300 different Arkansas locations, offering almost 1,000 varied services, which also include a citizen portal and cross-departmental chatbot.

The Tyler affiliate is estimated to have enabled 2.8 million Arkansas citizens to utilize the platform in 2020, processing upwards of 14.5 million transactions amounting to $521 million.