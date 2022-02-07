in Contract Awards, News

Army Engineering Corps Taps 4 Companies to Conduct Water Resource Analysis Work

Four companies will compete for task orders under a five-year, $48.3 million contract to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers analyze water resources.

The contractors will perform analytical and professional support work on water resources under the firm-fixed-price contract, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The Army held an online, competitive solicitation for the contract and gathered a total of eight proposals.

USACE will assign the performance locations and obligate funds per order as the companies work to complete duties under the contract by Feb. 3, 2027.

The contractors are:

