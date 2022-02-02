in Industry News, News

Navy-Army Joint Test Includes General Atomics Tech for Hypersonic Missile Flight Safety

Navy-Army Joint Test Includes General Atomics Tech for Hypersonic Missile Flight Safety - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A General Atomics technology designed to terminate errant hypersonic missiles was part of a joint U.S. -Army-Navy flight test event that took place in Wallops Island, Virginia.

The company said Tuesday autonomous flight termination units, produced by General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems business, work to instruct a hypersonic vehicle to self-destruct if it deviates from a pre-launch defined mission profile.

AFTUs were included in the Oct. 20, 2021, demonstration of technologies built to help the Army and the Navy further develop the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the Conventional Prompt Strike missile system, respectively.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, said the test campaign showed the readiness of the company’s AFTU technology to operate in a hypersonic scenario.

Forney added that GA-EMS has worked with the two service branches and the Sandia National Laboratories in efforts to mature hypersonic weapons systems.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Autonomous Flight Termination UnitGA-EMSGeneral AtomicsGovconHypersonicsScott ForneyU.S. ArmyU.S. Navy

ATSC Awarded $94M for 2nd Phase of Egyptian Border Security Tech Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ATSC Awarded $94M for 2nd Phase of Egyptian Border Security Tech Program
OpenGov Posts 34% Revenue Increase, Highlights Other 2021 Milestones - top government contractors - best government contracting event

OpenGov Posts 34% Revenue Increase, Highlights Other 2021 Milestones