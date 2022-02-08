ASRC Federal Hires Former Booz Allen Exec Jon Taglieri as CFO; Jennifer Felix Quoted

Jon Taglieri, former Booz Allen Hamilton executive, has joined ASRC Federal as its chief financial officer.

In his new role, Taglieri will take the helm of ASRC Federal’s financial planning and reporting activities, as well as its corporate accounting, compliance and cash delivery efforts, the Beltsville, Maryland-based company said Tuesday.

Taglieri is also expected to oversee program control and pricing strategy for ASRC Federal.

“[Taglieri’s] leadership background and expertise in all areas of financial management will further enhance ASRC Federal’s financial performance,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a previous Wash100 Award winner.

At Booz Allen, Taglieri was vice president in charge of corporate and business finance operations. He led the company’s efforts in corporate financial planning and analysis in addition to running the capital deployment strategy.

His career also includes time serving in a number of positions at CSC/DXC, where he worked for 18 years. He was CFO of the European division, handling a $3 billion revenue stream, as well as CFO of the company’s Americas Managed Services business and was responsible for integrating the financial systems of an acquired global business worth $25 billion.

Remarking on his appointment, Taglieri said his objective is “to maximize the financial health of the organization and continue to advance the vital missions of our customers.”

Talieri’s move follows ASRC Federal’s recent hiring of Thomas Terjesen as senior vice president and chief information officer in early February.