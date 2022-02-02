ATSC Awarded $94M for 2nd Phase of Egyptian Border Security Tech Program

Advanced Technology Systems Company has secured a five-year, $93.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for the second phase of a system designed to protect Egypt’s national borders.

ATSC will build border surveillance equipment, fixed-site towers and a truck-based vehicle for Egypt’s Mobile Surveillance Sensor Security System program, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

DOD added the company will perform on-site maintenance and logistics support work through a mobile field workshop as part of the MS3 Phase II contract.

McLean, Virginia-based ATSC initially received a $64.1 million sole-source contract in October 2017 to develop the system for the Egyptian border guard.

The AF Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity for the foreign military sales requirement and the service branch is obligating $74.8 million in FMS funds at the time of award.