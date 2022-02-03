BAE Systems Lands DARPA Contract for Mission-Integrated Network Control Program

BAE Systems has won a $24.9 million contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop self-reconfigurable battlefield networks.

The BAE business focused on information and electronics systems integration will work on DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control program through July 2025 under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

“MINC aims to develop software that autonomously prioritizes information and communications paths to achieve the Mosaic Warfare end state of agile, self-healing networks that enable cross-domain kill webs in highly contested, highly dynamic environments,” noted Mary Schurgot, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

Sixty-eight percent of contract work will take place in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the remaining percentage at locations in Virginia and California.

DARPA held a competitive solicitation for the contract via a broad agency announcement. The agency will initially obligate $922,514 in research and development funds allotted for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.