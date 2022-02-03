in Contract Awards, News

BAE Systems Lands DARPA Contract for Mission-Integrated Network Control Program

BAE Systems Lands DARPA Contract for Mission-Integrated Network Control Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has won a $24.9 million contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop self-reconfigurable battlefield networks.

The BAE business focused on information and electronics systems integration will work on DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control program through July 2025 under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

“MINC aims to develop software that autonomously prioritizes information and communications paths to achieve the Mosaic Warfare end state of agile, self-healing networks that enable cross-domain kill webs in highly contested, highly dynamic environments,” noted Mary Schurgot, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

Sixty-eight percent of contract work will take place in Burlington, Massachusetts, and the remaining percentage at locations in Virginia and California. 

DARPA held a competitive solicitation for the contract via a broad agency announcement. The agency will initially obligate $922,514 in research and development funds allotted for fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE SystemsDARPADefense Advanced Research Projects AgencyDefense DepartmentDODGovconMINCMission-Integrated Network Control

PAE-Perini JV Books $64M USAF Task Order to Support Base Operations in Qatar - top government contractors - best government contracting event
PAE-Perini JV Books $64M USAF Task Order to Support Base Operations in Qatar
Sintavia Names Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sintavia Names Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board