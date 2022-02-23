Betsy Soehren-Jones Appointed as Fortress Information Security’s COO

Betsy Soehren-Jones, former cybersecurity executive at Exelon, has joined Fortress Information Security as chief operation officer.

She will oversee Fortress’ energy business, including human resources, sales and marketing, public policy and strategy organizations serving the critical infrastructure, Department of Defense and manufacturing business lines and help expand the company’s Asset to Vendor Library, Fortress said Tuesday.

A2V is an information exchange that hosts data on over 40,000 vendors and products used by more than 40 percent of the U.S. power grid.

Soehren-Jones previously served as director of cyber strategy and policy at Exelon, where she implemented the industry model for cyber risk assessments. She held leadership positions at Exelon’s ComEd subsidiary from 2005 to 2015 and served as a trial assistant at Winston and Strawn.

She previously served as supply chain committee co-chair at the Edison Electric Institute and committee lead for supply chain at the North American Transmission Forum.

“From the moment I met Betsy, I realized we had a shared purpose – securing America’s cyber supply chains and that the only way to accomplish that was to build trust with suppliers so information could be securely and confidentially exchanged,” said Alex Santos, co-founder and CEO of Fortress Information Security.