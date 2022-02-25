Bradley Feldmann Appointed Neology Chairman, CEO

Bradley Feldmann, a transportation, defense and security industry veteran, has joined San Diego-based Neology as chairman and CEO.

He will oversee Neology’s efforts in developing and modernizing smart mobility systems through the use of artificial intelligence techniques and open platforms, the company said Thursday.

Feldmann is former chairman, president and CEO of Cubic, where he helped establish a defense ecosystem of expeditionary C4ISR and training platforms through product innovation and acquisitions.

“Given the increased demand for road usage solutions and fragmentation of the market, I strongly believe there is a great opportunity to accelerate our growth to better serve our smart mobility customers,” said Feldmann, a previous Wash100 Award winner.

Neology Founder Francisco Martinez de Velasco will continue to serve as the company’s president.

Neology, which is backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners, offers Mobile Platform and other smart mobility systems to help customers advance their vision for smart cities and enable communities to achieve public safety objectives through the use of AI-powered adaptive platforms, lifecycle support and integration process.