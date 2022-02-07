CACI to Provide DARPA With Mission-Integrated Network Control Program Support

CACI International has secured a $20.41 million contract to support a program initiated by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop autonomous network configuration software for “always on” communications.

The government contractor will work on the Mission-Integrated Network Control program at locations in New Jersey, Missouri and Virginia through August 2025, the Department of Defense said Friday.

According to DARPA, the MINC effort envisions a capability for controlling interconnected networks to enable data transfer and communications to and from warfighters in contested environments.

“The goal is to create an ‘always on’ secure network overlay that gives warfighters backward and forward compatibility across heterogeneous networks,” said Mary Schurgot, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract is financed using fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and engineering funds worth nearly $1.4 million.

CACI won the award through a broad agency announcement.