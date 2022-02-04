Caitlin Waldie Promoted to Assured Consulting Solutions CFO

Caitlin Waldie, formerly director of finance at Assured Consulting Solutions, has been elevated to the role of chief financial officer of the company.

Waldie managed ACS’ fiscal planning and financial operations and oversaw the implementation of the company’s financial strategy as head of finance, ACS said Thursday.

Prior to ACS, she was director of development at real estate finance and investment company Greystone. During her tenure, she managed several real estate transactions and worked with state and local government agencies to help preserve affordable multifamily housing developments.

ACS is a Reston, Virginia-based woman-owned small business that has been providing data science and business analytics, information technology optimization, cybersecurity, software development, systems engineering and strategic support services for defense, intelligence and federal civilian agency clients.