Carahsoft Becomes Public Sector Distributor of Lightsense’s Drug Detection Tool

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Lightsense Technology’s drug detection device to law enforcement organizations using its government contracts.

DrugDetect-M1 is a light-based sensing device designed to help law enforcement officials detect the presence of opioid threats, Carahsoft said Monday.

Public sector entities may now access DrugDetect-M1 through Carahsoft’s contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement or SEWP V program and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.

Bruce Berkoff, chief marketing officer of Lightsense Technology, said DrugDetect is the first device that incorporates the company’s spectroscopic technology.

Lightsense develops and offers light-weight multi-spectral technology for various applications including law enforcement, public health and aquaculture.