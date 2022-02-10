Carahsoft to Bring RegScale’s Compliance Automation Offering to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector clients access to RegScale’s continuous compliance automation platform through its existing contracts with federal, state and local governments and reseller partners.

RegScale’s platform works to digitize regulatory requirements, facilitates creation of compliance artifacts and automates compliance data collection, reporting and compilation using an application programming interface-centric approach, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

The offering includes over 70 compliance frameworks for the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework, Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other government regulations.

The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Air Force and three other customers have agreed to implement RegScale’s Enterprise Edition platform.

Carahsoft will offer RegScale’s platform through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

“There is tremendous need for making the compliance burden more efficient, and we trust in Carahsoft’s ability to leverage RegScale’s compliance automation platform in a wide range of solution portfolios for its Government customers,” said Anil Karmel, co-founder and CEO of RegScale.