Carahsoft to Serve as CrowdAI’s Public Sector Distributor; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute CrowdAI’s artificial intelligence platform across the public sector through key procurement vehicles.

CrowdAI’s platform is designed to help organizations build AI capability and fill expertise gaps without the need for additional, specialized training, Carahsoft said Wednesday.

The platform is made to exhibit deep learning capabilities but is also intuitive for non-technical individuals to use. It ingests and annotates data, trains AI models and facilitates deployments.

“CrowdAI represents the latest in cutting-edge AI offerings that Carahsoft brings to bear for U.S. government clients working on some of today’s toughest problems,” said Michael Adams, the sales director in charge of Carahsoft’s AI/machine learning solutions portfolio.

Federal agencies may access the product through Carahsoft’s contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program and the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 vehicle.

The platform is also available to state and local agencies via the distributor’s contracts with OMNIA Partners, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and the National Association of State Procurement Officials.