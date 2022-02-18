in Industry News, News

Carahsoft to Serve as Government Distributor of Cyara Customer Experience Products; Jeff Flores Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Cyara‘s customer experience products to the U.S. public sector under a new partnership between the two companies.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as the master government aggregator of Cyara, whose automated CX assurance platform is approved by over 250 global brands and is undergoing assessments to verify cloud security compliance under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Jeff Flores, global vice president of channels and alliances at Cyara, said the partnership provides agencies an automated CX testing technology designed to accelerate response times and issue resolution.

Interested agencies may access Cyara’s products through Carahsoft’s contracts with NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program and the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance, as well as through reseller partners.

Written by Nichols Martin

