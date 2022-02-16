in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Ping Identity, Dedrone

Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Ping Identity, Dedrone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology has signed two agreements to distribute Ping Identity‘s cloud-based authentication tool and Dedrone‘s airspace security platform to public sector customers.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will help Ping take identity, credential and access management products to the government sector via three contract vehicles and reseller partners as both companies seek to play a role in agency ICAM system modernization programs.

The ICAM offerings are available on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

Agencies can also procure the suite through a national government purchasing cooperative program run by OMNIA Partners.

For the second agreement, Carahsoft will offer Dedrone-built technology that works to help government users detect and track small unmanned aircraft system threats

The counter-UAS platform has a command and control system, called DedroneTracker, that uses an open architecture to allow integration with third-party sensors.

Dedrone’s technology is available through contracts from the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program and the New Jersey School Boards Association.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AuthenticationcarahsoftGovconIllinois Learning Technology Purchase Programites-sw2master government aggregatorNew Jersey School Boards AssociationPing IdentitySEWP V

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board
AFRL Soliciting White Papers on Materials, Processing Tech Research - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AFRL Soliciting White Papers on Materials, Processing Tech Research