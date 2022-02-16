Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Ping Identity, Dedrone

Carahsoft Technology has signed two agreements to distribute Ping Identity‘s cloud-based authentication tool and Dedrone‘s airspace security platform to public sector customers.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will help Ping take identity, credential and access management products to the government sector via three contract vehicles and reseller partners as both companies seek to play a role in agency ICAM system modernization programs.

The ICAM offerings are available on the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle.

Agencies can also procure the suite through a national government purchasing cooperative program run by OMNIA Partners.

For the second agreement, Carahsoft will offer Dedrone-built technology that works to help government users detect and track small unmanned aircraft system threats

The counter-UAS platform has a command and control system, called DedroneTracker, that uses an open architecture to allow integration with third-party sensors.

Dedrone’s technology is available through contracts from the Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program and the New Jersey School Boards Association.