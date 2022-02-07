Space Force-Backed Catalyst Accelerator Picks 8 Participants for Hybrid Data Movement Cohort

The Catalyst Accelerator, a Colorado-based industry accelerator sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, has selected eight small businesses for a group tasked to help the service branch develop a hybrid data architecture.

The accelerator said Friday its Hybrid Data Movement cohort will support USSF and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate in the creation of a hybrid data architecture that allows operators to store, analyze, transfer and transmit data in real time.

The cohort will hold a meeting every other week over a three-month period starting March 1.

Participating companies will work with subject matter experts and government and commercial groups through May 26, when cohort members will pitch the resulting technologies to partners. The effort will also include an intensive customer discovery process.

Microsoft will provide funds as a sponsor to the cohort. The participating companies are: