in News, Technology

CGI Helps DOJ Implement Financial Management Software; Clay Goldwein Quoted

CGI Helps DOJ Implement Financial Management Software; Clay Goldwein Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CGI’s federal subsidiary has helped the Department of Justice deploy enterprise resource planning software for agency financial and procurement management personnel to access business data through a single platform.

The company said Thursday DOJ’s Unified Financial Management System employs the Momentum ERP technology and functions as a shared service to support business process simplification throughout the department.

“Successful completion of the implementation enables DOJ to consider new approaches to improve enterprise systems as demonstrated by the recent introduction of a unified asset management solution supported by CGI’s Sunflower,” said Clay Goldwein, a senior vice president at CGI Federal.

The Sunflower platform is designed to help organizations monitor assets such as federal, personal and real property, information technology systems and vehicles.

CGI secured a potential five-year, $250 million blanket purchase agreement earlier this year that includes a $133.9 million initial task order to provide management, operations and maintenance support to DOJ’s UFMS and Unified Asset Management System programs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

CGI FederalClay GoldweinDOJenterprise resource planningGovconMomentumUnified Financial Management System

Leanne Caret: Boeing Invests in Production Centers, Eyes Future Growth Driven by Defense Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leanne Caret: Boeing Invests in Production Centers, Eyes Future Growth Driven by Defense Programs
Woolpert Hires M&A Vet Neil Churman as Chief Corporate Development Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Woolpert Hires M&A Vet Neil Churman as Chief Corporate Development Officer