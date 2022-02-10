CISA, US & International Agencies Warn of Growing Global Ransomware Threat

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and National Security Agency have released a joint advisory with international partners in the U.K. and Australia, warning of the growing threat of ransomware globally.

In the 2021 Trends Show Increased Globalized Threat of Ransomware report, the national security authorities revealed that ransomware groups use phishing attacks, exploit software vulnerabilities and take advantage of stolen credentials to gain access to networks, NSA said Wednesday.

The agencies also highlighted the rise in the utilization of cybercriminal services for hire and the increase in the impact of ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure.

“When critical infrastructure is held at risk by foreign hackers operating from a safe haven in an adversary country, that’s a national security problem,” said Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at NSA and a 2022 Wash100 awardee.

Jen Easterly, director of CISA and a fellow Wash100 Award recipient, called on organizations to review the advisory, take necessary measures to boost their cybersecurity resilience and report cyber incidents to government authorities.

The report was issued in partnership with the Australian Cyber Security Center and the U.K. National Cyber Security Center.

