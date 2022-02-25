in Cybersecurity, News

Code-X Joins AWS Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program

Amazon Web Services has added data security company Code-X to a co-sell program that seeks to help members drive revenue growth through partnerships with the AWS sales team and other participants.

Code-X’s data security technologies will be among AWS’ offerings through the former’s participation in the Independent Software Vendor Accelerate program, Code-X said Thursday.

AWS’ systems and communications ecosystem will employ Code-X’s lattice-based, five-dimensional security technology to reduce vulnerabilities and protect data throughout a full life cycle.

“The focused co-selling support we receive through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows us to extend our sales reach,” said Darren LaCroix, CEO and founder of Code-X.

Written by Nichols Martin

