Collins Aerospace to Support C-130 Risk Reduction Efforts Under Navy Contract

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has secured a two-year, $48.3 million contract to help the U.S. Navy reduce risks and meet very-low-frequency integration requirements for the C-130 aircraft.

The contractor will perform developmental design, cybersecurity risk assessments, logistical analysis and non-recurring engineering efforts to meet the transport plane’s size, weight and power cooling requirements, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work under the undefinitized contract is in support of the Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office.

Collins Aerospace will perform 90 percent of work in Richardson, Texas, and the remaining 10 percent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, through March 2024.

Naval Air Systems Command will initially obligate $7.5 million from fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.