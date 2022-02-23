in Contract Awards, News

Collins Aerospace to Support C-130 Risk Reduction Efforts Under Navy Contract

Collins Aerospace to Support C-130 Risk Reduction Efforts Under Navy Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has secured a two-year, $48.3 million contract to help the U.S. Navy reduce risks and meet very-low-frequency integration requirements for the C-130 aircraft.

The contractor will perform developmental design, cybersecurity risk assessments, logistical analysis and non-recurring engineering efforts to meet the transport plane’s size, weight and power cooling requirements, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work under the undefinitized contract is in support of the Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office.

Collins Aerospace will perform 90 percent of work in Richardson, Texas, and the remaining 10 percent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, through March 2024.

Naval Air Systems Command will initially obligate $7.5 million from fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

C-130Collins Aerospacecontract awardDepartment of DefenseDODGovconNAVAIRNaval Air Systems Commandraytheon technologiesSystems ModernizationU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

Palantir to Expand Tiberius Data Software Use in Support of CDC's COVID-19 Response - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir to Expand Tiberius Data Software Use in Support of CDC’s COVID-19 Response
Hyperautomation, Accelerated Legacy Modernization Among Gartner's Top Government Tech Trends for 2022 - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hyperautomation, Accelerated Legacy Modernization Among Gartner’s Top Government Tech Trends for 2022