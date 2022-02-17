CompTIA ISAO, IT-ISAC Ask Tech Companies to Prepare for Potential Nation-State Cyberattacks

The CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization and the Information Technology – Information Sharing and Analysis Center are calling on technology companies to assess their cybersecurity readiness and improve their defenses against potential cyberattacks in light of increasing geopolitical tensions.

“While we do not have any information to indicate any specific threat, we believe that we all need to be in a significantly heightened state of alert,” MJ Shoer, chief community officer for CompTIA and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“We urge technology companies to elevate the monitoring of their networks, as well as those of their customers and partners for any sign of suspicious activity,” added Shoer.

CompTIA ISAO and IT-ISAC are urging tech companies to prepare for potential cyber intrusions, including attacks on critical infrastructure and corporate and customer networks, and consequences of a potential cyberattack backed by nation-state actors.

“Nation state actors have a long history of attacking U.S. critical infrastructure. We need to be prepared for them to deploy additional capabilities throughout times of heightened tensions and potential conflict,” said IT-ISAC Executive Director Scott Algeier.

The two tech organizations said they will continue to share threat intelligence data.