Crowd AI, Air Force Research Lab Enter Deep Learning R&D Agreement

CrowdAI will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory to explore the applications of a computer vision deep learning platform in the Department of Defense’s space data transmission efforts under a cooperative research and development agreement.

AFRL will have access to the company’s tools and services as the partnership looks to conduct experiments involving artificial intelligence technology for digital systems and DOD’s proposed hybrid space architecture for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, CrowdAI said Wednesday.

The company looks to CrowdAI’s “no-code” computer vision platform, she continued, “is mission- and sensor- agnostic. We can ingest and process any type of pixel coming down from LEO today and use our AI to provide commanders with information dominance over the battlespace.”

Devaki Raj, CEO at CrowdAI, said the company’s technology has the potential to process different imagery types from a low Earth orbit satellite constellation and help commanders access battlespace data.

Charlie Jacka, AFRL’s technical program manager in charge of the CRADA, said the hybrid space architecture combines multiple imagery gathering systems from different sectors, and the DOD has been trying to create AI-driven data exploitation pipelines.

CrowdAI sees an opportunity through the partnership to support military readiness events such as the biennial maritime warfare exercise known as the Rim of the Pacific.