Curtiss-Wright, Teledyne FLIR to Jointly Provide Unmanned, Integrated Tech for DOE; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright and Teledyne FLIR have partnered to provide unmanned and integrated technologies for the Department of Energy and the country’s nuclear power market.

Lynn Bamford, president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a previous Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Thursday the company’s partnership with the Teledyne Technologies subsidiary is an effort aimed at expanding its unmanned system portfolio and is in line with its commitment to deliver modernized plant technologies and equipment to DOE and the U.S. nuclear fleet.

Mobile unmanned systems include robotics, submersibles, drones and mobile unmanned systems, which can automate processes and reduce human workload in defense and industrial operations.

Teledyne FLIR produces unmanned aerial and ground systems, thermal cameras and intelligent sensors designed to identify chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear and explosive threats. The company has delivered over 20,000 unmanned platforms to customers in more than 50 countries and directly provided robotics in the nuclear market.

Curtiss-Wright’s nuclear division, meanwhile, offers a range of technologies and services for nuclear power projects, including plant construction and life extension. The company noted that all nuclear plants in North America feature Curtiss-Wright products.