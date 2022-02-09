Dawn Meyerriecks Named Mitre Senior Visiting Fellow

Dawn Meyerriecks, former deputy director of the CIA’s directorate of science and technology, has joined Mitre as a senior visiting fellow to provide advice and help the nonprofit company address national security issues.
“[Meyerriecks’] work and breadth of knowledge in harnessing technology for national security will enhance work across the company and contribute to our mission of solving problems for a safer world,” Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager of Mitre Labs and chief futurist, said in a statement published Tuesday.
Prior to the CIA, Meyerriecks was deputy director for acquisition, technology and facilities at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She also served as chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency and senior vice president for product technologies at America Online. Meyerriecks is a two-time Presidential Rank Award recipient.
Other fellows on Mitre’s Visiting Fellows program are:
- Ashton Carter, former secretary of the Department of Defense
- Daniela Rus, director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT
- Mark McClellan, director of the Duke Margolis Center for Health Policy
- Michael Chernew, director of health care markets and regulation laboratory at Harvard Medical School
- Nadia Schadlow, former deputy national security adviser for strategy and assistant to the U.S. president
- Richard Ledgett, former deputy director at the National Security Agency
- Robert Darnell, professor of cancer biology at Rockefeller University and founder of the New York Genome Center
- Robert Work, former deputy secretary of DOD
- Steven Boutelle, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former chief information officer of the Army