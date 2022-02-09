Dawn Meyerriecks Named Mitre Senior Visiting Fellow

Dawn Meyerriecks, former deputy director of the CIA’s directorate of science and technology, has joined Mitre as a senior visiting fellow to provide advice and help the nonprofit company address national security issues.

“[Meyerriecks’] work and breadth of knowledge in harnessing technology for national security will enhance work across the company and contribute to our mission of solving problems for a safer world,” Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager of Mitre Labs and chief futurist, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Prior to the CIA, Meyerriecks was deputy director for acquisition, technology and facilities at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She also served as chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency and senior vice president for product technologies at America Online. Meyerriecks is a two-time Presidential Rank Award recipient.

