Lance Alsheimer Elevated to EVP, Air-Sea Forces Support Sector Manager Roles at DCS

Lance Alsheimer has been promoted to serve as executive vice president and manager of the air-sea forces support sector at DCS, where he previously worked as VP.

He now leads a team focused on naval and air weapons research and development, and succeeds Larry Egbert who is now the president and chief operating officer of DCS, the company said Thursday.

Alsheimer, who has been a DCS employee since 1999, drove market expansion in his most recent role as VP and manager of the company’s weapons and ordnance division.

His new team develops and tests weapon systems for customers in the U.S. Air Force and Navy, including those at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Hill AFB, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren and Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Alsheimer also holds over 35 years of aviation experience, including a decade of service to the Marine Corps as an aircraft pilot.