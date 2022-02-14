Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Recognized With 2nd Consecutive Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense, in the 2022 class of Wash100 Award recipients for his leadership in promoting military medical readiness, deterrence strategy and technology advancement. Visit GovCon Wire to read his full profile.

Austin’s most recent Wash100 selection marks the second consecutive time that he’s been included in Executive Mosaic’s annual list of government officials and industry executives who drive government contracting activities. Visit Wash100.com to cast a vote for him as one of your favorite GovCon leaders.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Lloyd Austin and the DOD team for being recognized with the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.