DHS Includes 17 R&D Topics in Long Range BAA

The Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate has listed 17 research and development topics in its annual Long Range Broad Agency Announcement and invites scientific and technical community stakeholders to suggest novel concepts that could help DHS address operational priorities.

The 17 topics in the LRBAA are classified into six R&D priority areas: securing innovation; securing borders; securing cyberspace; preventing terrorism; protecting from terrorist attacks; and managing incidents, DHS said Wednesday.

Under securing borders, for instance, research topics include noninvasive, minimally disruptive sensors and systems; countering unmanned aircraft systems; and biometric technologies for improving, extending or augmenting identity and verification capabilities.

The department expects the topics to generate platforms that could enable the S&T directorate to pursue scientific research and evaluate technologies in support of homeland security missions.

“S&T’s LRBAA is a flexible mechanism that allows DHS to swiftly identify submissions-of-interest to pursue innovative solutions with industry in an efficient way,” said Dusty Lang, LRBAA program manager at the S&T directorate.