DHS Vet Soraya Correa Named to Brillient Advisory Board

Soraya Correa, former chief procurement officer and senior procurement executive at the Department of Homeland Security, has joined Brillient as a new advisory board member.

She brings to Brillient her knowledge and experience in contracting, procurement and other GovCon-related matters, the company said Monday.

Correa said she is excited to join the board of advisers to help Brillient continue its focus on digital transformation platforms delivery.

Sukumar Iyer, chairman and CEO of Brillient, said the company looks forward to Correa’s advice, guidance and mentorship as it pursues growth initiatives.

Correa has over a four-decade career in federal acquisitions management. She previously served as head of contracting at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and associate director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She held leadership roles at NASA, Naval Sea Systems Command and the General Services Administration.