in News, Technology

DHS Eyes Commercial Tech to Help First Responders Detect Radiation

DHS Eyes Commercial Tech to Help First Responders Detect Radiation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A federal laboratory within the Department of Homeland Security has begun to request information on the availability of a system that will work to measure radiation levels when emergency response personnel perform missions.

The National Urban Security Technology Laboratory is conducting market research into mobile radiation detection technology under NUSTL’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders initiative that supports government selection and procurement of commercially available equipment, DHS said Wednesday.

DHS noted the system should feature a gamma-ray detector that can react to photon energies from 50 kiloelectron volts to 2.7 megaelectron volts and determine small radiation level changes within an area.

The department added that the system must be mobile enough to be carried by responders on their shoulders or loaded on automobiles, boats, aircraft and other vehicles.

Interested vendors can respond to the request for information through Feb. 28.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Department of Homeland SecurityDHSGovconmobile radiation detection systemrequest for information

Red 6 Receives Air Force Contract for Continued AR Tech Integration Into Talon Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Red 6 Receives Air Force Contract for Continued AR Tech Integration Into Talon Aircraft
Immersion Cloud Service Offering Now Authorized Under FedRAMP - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Immersion Cloud Service Offering Now Authorized Under FedRAMP