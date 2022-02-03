DHS Eyes Commercial Tech to Help First Responders Detect Radiation

A federal laboratory within the Department of Homeland Security has begun to request information on the availability of a system that will work to measure radiation levels when emergency response personnel perform missions.

The National Urban Security Technology Laboratory is conducting market research into mobile radiation detection technology under NUSTL’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders initiative that supports government selection and procurement of commercially available equipment, DHS said Wednesday.

DHS noted the system should feature a gamma-ray detector that can react to photon energies from 50 kiloelectron volts to 2.7 megaelectron volts and determine small radiation level changes within an area.

The department added that the system must be mobile enough to be carried by responders on their shoulders or loaded on automobiles, boats, aircraft and other vehicles.

Interested vendors can respond to the request for information through Feb. 28.