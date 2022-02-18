Steve Shirley: National Defense ISAC Named ‘Trusted Resource’ for DOD Contractors

The Defense Department has pointed to the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center as one of three organizations that could provide intelligence to help contractors gain security threat awareness.

ND-ISAC said Thursday it will serve as a cybersecurity resource for the defense industrial base, along with the National Security Agency and the DOD Cyber Crime Center.

“Preparing in advance for cybersecurity incidents is sound advice for ALL companies; in fact it should be a core concern,” said Steve Shirley, executive director of ND-ISAC.

He added the center’s work over the past two decades involved sharing security threat indicators and processes to develop cybersecurity technical materials with the private sector.

The NSA, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned the public Wednesday about Russian state-sponsored actors that target cleared defense contractors in the U.S.

Two days prior to the agencies’ joint alert, CISA posted its Shields Up notice to recommend measures for organizations to detect and prevent a potentially damaging cyber intrusion.

CISA urged industry members to follow the advisory, report cyber incidents and get help from any of the three cybersecurity resource organizations.