EcoSUB Robotics Adopts 3D Printing Tech for Underwater Vehicle Production

U.K.-based autonomous underwater vehicle maker ecoSUB Robotics has partnered with an additive manufacturing service provider to develop components of a submarine intended for deep-sea monitoring missions, 3D Printing Industry reported Wednesday.

The ecoSUB-3DPRINTUK partnership aims to produce submarine parts that can operate approximately 2,500 meters below sea level to meet the evolving marine technology requirements of military and commercial clients.

Headquartered in London, 3DPRINTUK uses multijet fusion and selective laser sintering methods in an effort to complete parts for delivery to the AUV maker.

The report noted that ecoSUB tests 3D-printed materials in small prototype batches and integrates them into marine vehicles before ordering larger quantities for production.

Nick Allen, a managing director at 3DPRINTUK, told the publication 3D-printed underwater vehicles have potential applications in the military, oil and gas sectors and research sciences, particularly for gathering data about climate change.