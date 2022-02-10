Executive Mosaic Presents Baird Managing Director Jean Stack’s 2nd Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has inducted Jean Stack, managing director at Baird, into the 2022 edition of the Wash100 Award in recognition of her efforts to drive company growth and oversee more than $7 billion in merger and acquisition deals in the government contracting sector. This marks the second time Stack has won the Wash100 Award. Visit GovCon Wire to read her full profile.

“Jean and her team have scored an impressive list of major deals this past year with Carlyle, Novetta, CNSI, SAIC, Salient CRGT, Accenture Federal, Government CIO and others. We recognize Jean not just for having another great year but also because we expect an even stronger year in 2022. My advice — if Jean is not on your active contact list, you need to update it,” said Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic and creator of the Wash100.

Visit Wash100.com to vote for Jean Stack and other executives who you believe deserve the recognition as the most significant leaders to the GovCon community and federal landscape.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Jean Stack and the Baird organization on their Wash100 win.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.