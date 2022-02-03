Executive Mosaic Presents Vectrus President & CEO Chuck Prow’s 8th Wash100 Award

Executive Mosaic has included Chuck Prow, president and CEO of Vectrus, in the 2022 class of Wash100 Award recipients in recognition of his efforts to expand the company’s military infrastructure services and gain more defense, intelligence and foreign military customers. He has won eight Wash100 awards in the nine-year history of Executive Mosaic’s annual selection of executives who will impact the government contracting industry.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Chuck Prow and the Vectrus team for winning the 2022 Wash100 Award.

About the Wash100 Award

This year represents the ninth annual Wash100 award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement, and vision. Visitors to wash100.com can sign in and vote for the executives they believe will have the greatest impact on government contracting in the coming year.