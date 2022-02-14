Former Dovel Exec Barry Broadus to Join ICF as CFO

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Feb. 14, 2022 — Barry Broadus, a former Dovel Technologies executive, was appointed as chief financial officer at ICF, joining by the end of February to succeed Bettina Garcia Welsh, who will remain with the company until early April to help with the transition, GovCon Wire reported.

He will bring to the Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered global consulting services provider more than three decades of experience in strategic management, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, accounting and regulatory compliance activities.

Meanwhile, Welsh will serve as an adviser during her remaining time with ICF.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.