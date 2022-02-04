Former Joint Chiefs Official Peter Pace Named Board Chairman at Rigetti Computing

Peter Pace, retired U.S. Marine Corps general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of quantum computing company Rigetti Computing.

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing, said in a statement published Thursday Pace brings to his new role experience in leading national security initiatives and advising management consulting, private equity and cybersecurity companies.

Pace has been with the Rigetti board since 2017. He advised U.S. national and homeland security leaders during his two-year stint as Joint Chiefs’ chair.

The election comes as Rigetti Computing prepares to go public as part of an upcoming merger with special purpose acquisition company Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.