in Executive Moves, News

Former Joint Chiefs Official Peter Pace Named Board Chairman at Rigetti Computing

Former Joint Chiefs Official Peter Pace Named Board Chairman at Rigetti Computing - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peter Pace, retired U.S. Marine Corps general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of quantum computing company Rigetti Computing.

Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of Rigetti Computing, said in a statement published Thursday Pace brings to his new role experience in leading national security initiatives and advising management consulting, private equity and cybersecurity companies.

Pace has been with the Rigetti board since 2017. He advised U.S. national and homeland security leaders during his two-year stint as Joint Chiefs’ chair.

The election comes as Rigetti Computing prepares to go public as part of an upcoming merger with special purpose acquisition company Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Chad Rigettiexecutive moveGovconPeter Pacequantum computingRigetti ComputingUS Marine Corps

Zscaler Establishes Government Arm in Virginia; Peter Amirkhan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Zscaler Establishes Government Arm in Virginia; Peter Amirkhan Quoted
Caitlin Waldie Promoted to Assured Consulting Solutions CFO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Caitlin Waldie Promoted to Assured Consulting Solutions CFO