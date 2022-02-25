in Executive Moves, News

Former LGS Execs Robert Gallegos, Chris McCall Assume C-Level Roles at Arcfield

Robert Gallegos and Chris McCall, formerly executives of LGS Innovations, have been appointed to serve as chief operating officer and chief administration officer of national security company Arcfield, respectively.

The two will report to Arcfield CEO Kevin Kelly, who they worked with during their time at LGS Innovations and after its acquisition by CACI International, Arcfield said Thursday.

Gallegos will lead Arcfield’s daily operations and verify that teams have the resources needed to meet customer demands. He was the executive vice president for LGS Labs during his CACI tenure.

Meanwhile, McCall will help Arcfield plan and implement a corporate strategy that covers strategic growth, investment management and business operations. He will also spearhead proposal activities and oversee corporate support functions. McCall most recently served as chief of staff for CACI’s national security and innovative solutions sector.

Arcfield offers systems engineering, integration and digital transformation services to defense and intelligence customers.

Written by Nichols Martin

a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, produces articles on the federal government's technology and business interests. The coverage of these articles include government contracting, cybersecurity, information technology, health care and national security.

