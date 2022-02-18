in News

GA-ASI Demos MQ-9 Drone at Army Military Free-Fall Training

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business demonstrated its MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft during a military free-fall high-altitude training exercise of the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) held in January.

The company said Thursday the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle conducted remote monitoring of the exercise, tracked the jumps and offered critical overwatch capabilities for the 7th SFG(A) personnel.

The RPA was launched from Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona and live-streamed the joint military training for soldiers and airmen at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. said the MQ-9 aerial system is capable of supporting MFF missions and is designed to increase troop protection, accountability and situational awareness.

J.R. Reid, vice president of strategic development for the Department of Defense at GA-ASI, said the company looks forward to deploying the MQ-9 system to support future U.S. Special Forces operations.

