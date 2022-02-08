in Contract Awards, News

Galois Secures DOE Funding to Create Platform for Data Sharing, Privacy Preservation

Galois will develop a platform for enabling data analysis while ensuring its privacy as part of a grant awarded by the Department of Energy under its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The research and development company said Monday the envisioned TRIFECTA platform will use secure hardware enclaves, differential privacy and formal methods to protect personally identifiable information or network details in datasets while preserving data utility.

TRIFECTA will be designed to give contributors power to control how much information they can give to analysts, who the company said could still glean insights from the privacy-protected data as if they were original raw datasets.

David Darais and David Archer, principal scientists at Galois, as well as other contributors created two prototypes, which TRIFECTA will be built on.

