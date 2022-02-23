in News, Technology

Hyperautomation, Accelerated Legacy Modernization Among Gartner’s Top Government Tech Trends for 2022

Gartner has identified hyperautomation, accelerated legacy modernization and composable government enterprise as among its top 10 government technology trends for 2022.

The Connecticut-based consulting firm said Monday that chief information officers must be aware of these trends to anticipate possible disruptions, scale digital transformation efforts and direct digital investments.

Gartner predicts that 25 percent of government-based requests for proposals will require contractors to have systems architecture and licensing in line with a composable design approach.

According to the consulting firm, government CIOs should apply modularity and other modern design practices to align with the transition to a composable government.

Gartner also forecasts that 75 percent of government CIOs will additionally oversee operational technology and other non-information technology systems by 2025. With adaptive security being one of the top tech trends, the firm has advised government CIOs to employ more training programs to bolster their cybersecurity workforce and expertise.

Other government technology trends identified by Gartner are digital identity ecosystems, total experience, decision intelligence, anything-as-a-service, case management as a service as well as data sharing as a program.

