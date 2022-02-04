in News, Technology

General Atomics, Army Demo New Datalink for Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has flight-tested a new datalink capability that the U.S. Army is looking to equip on a future, modernized version of the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft system.

The company said Thursday it demonstrated GE-ER’s ability to maintain link and accommodate high-bandwidth data rates with satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbits.

The tests, which took place in December, demonstrated how the datalink can help GE-ER avoid interruptions during flight under multiple satellite constellations and maintain activity in contested environments.

The demonstration also included testing of advanced waveform capabilities to provide multiple line-of-sight options for the modernized GE-ER.

Don Cattell, vice president of Army programs at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., said the company and the Army are working together to make GE-ER ready for use in contested environments.

“Extensive use of modular open-systems approach principles, along with model-based systems engineering, made this capability possible,” Cattell said.

The modernized GE-ER will undergo flight testing in fourth quarter.

