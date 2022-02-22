in News, Space

General Atomics’ Weather Satellite Design Completes Final Review Under Space Force Program

General Atomics has concluded the final review of a spacecraft design for the U.S. Space Force’s weather data-gathering satellite modernization program.

The company said Friday its electromagnetic systems business worked with Parsons, Atmospheric and Environmental Research and EO Vista to deliver an Electro-Optical Infrared Weather System prototype to the service branch.

Scott Forney, president of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems, noted that the industry team aims to help military personnel gain access to weather data using new technologies.

USSF’s EWS program is seeking a modern satellite platform as the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program constellation moves closer to the end of service life.

Under the teaming arrangement, EO Vista will provide the main sensor payload to GA-EMS while Atmospheric and Environmental Research will generate weather products and Parsons will perform ground-based command and control support.

